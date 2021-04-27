Man allegedly shoots wife dead in domestic violence case, police confirm

FAISALABAD: In a ghastly incident to have been reported Tuesday from Bawa Chack of Punjab’s metropolitan city Faislabad, a man allegedly shot his wife dead following a family scuffle, ARY News reported citing a police statement.

According to the details on the criminal scene, the police noted that the suspect name Sajid shot fatally at her wife following a family dispute and then fled the scene before police reached the house.

A case has been registered by the police and search teams have been assigned the task to investigate and chase the suspect.

READ: ‘TTP terrorist’ arrested by SIU CIA personnel in Karachi

Separately today from Karachi, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) CIA Karachi claimed to have arrested an alleged terrorist of a banned outfit, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during a raid in the Manghopir area of the port city.

The SIU personnel have arrested an alleged TTP terrorist, Nazeerullah, on information shared by a law enforcement agency besides recovering explosive material and an unlicensed pistol from his possession.

According to the SIU CIA, Nazeerullah disclosed during the interrogation that his father Abdullah Khan had a close affiliation with TTP commander Ehsanullah Ehsan and he joined the banned outfit along with another terrorist Dawa Jaan. He was motivated to carry bomb attacks against the security forces and provided a motorcycle to be used in the attack.

