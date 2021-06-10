Web Analytics
Wild elephant eats helmet hanging from bike, video goes viral  

ASSAM: In a surprising incident, a wild elephant was spotted eating a helmet hanging from a parked motorbike near Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in India’s Assam.

In the video that has gone widely viral on social media, the wild elephant can be seen walking towards a parked bike near the military camp and pulling out the helmet with its trunk.

 

Netizens were left shocked when the Elephant put it in its mouth and began eating it before walking away from the spot.

In the video, the owner of the bike could be heard saying in the background, “I lost my helmet, please return it. How will I go now?”

Experts were of the view that the elephant mistook the helmet for some kind of food and ate it.

