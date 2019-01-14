HYDERABAD: The officials of Wildlife Department have foiled an attempt of selling a crocodile, caught by the fishermen during fishing in the Indus River at Sann, a town of Dadu district, ARY News reported on Monday.

The team of the Wildlife department raided at the spot and recovered the hunted crocodile, which was to be sold to an influential of the area by the local fishermen.

“The crocodile has been taken into custody by the wildlife team,” the game officer of the department said.

The crocodile will be released in the Haleji Lake after a thorough medical checkup tomorrow.

The government of Pakistan is interested in implementing a restocking program similar to the one in Nepal.

Surveys of the Indus River and Nara Canal are needed. Based on the results of this survey, action should be taken to set aside land for crocodile sanctuaries as a first step towards restocking.

