‘I will not resign,’ PM Imran tells opposition  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday categorically said that he will not tender resignation under opposition’s pressure, ARY News reported.

In a meeting with senior journalists at Prime Minister Office in Islamabad, PM Imran termed the opposition’s protest ‘by-design’ and said that they had no valid reason to demand resignation from him.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was working on a ‘particular’ agenda and added that he saw foreign hand behind Fazl’s protest. He said that the JUI-F’s sit-in was diverting world’s attention from Kashmir issue.

He said that the JUI-F sit-in will benefit the enemies of the country and added that India was expressing rejoice over the sit-in.

The prime minister said that the judiciary will decide the fate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

India can stage another Pulwama-like drama to divert world’s attention from atrocities in occupied Kashmir, PM Imran said and added that he had asked the Army chief to be ready for a befitting response to any Indian aggression.

He said that the government was working on unemployment and inflation so as to provide relief to the masses.

