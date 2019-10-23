Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


‘I will not resign,’ PM Imran tells opposition  

Video

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday categorically said that he will not tender resignation under opposition’s pressure, ARY News reported.    

In a meeting with senior journalists at Prime Minister Office in Islamabad, PM Imran termed the opposition’s protest ‘by-design’ and said that they had no valid reason to demand resignation from him.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was working on a ‘particular’ agenda and added that he saw foreign hand behind Fazl’s protest. He said that the JUI-F’s sit-in was diverting world’s attention from Kashmir issue.

Read More: Govt decides to allow opposition parties for ‘Azadi March’

He said that the JUI-F sit-in will benefit the enemies of the country and added that India was expressing rejoice over the sit-in.

The prime minister said that the judiciary will decide the fate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

India can stage another Pulwama-like drama to divert world’s attention from atrocities in occupied Kashmir, PM Imran said and added that he had asked the Army chief to be ready for a befitting response to any Indian aggression.

He said that the government was working on unemployment and inflation so as to provide relief to the masses.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PM Imran directs to complete establishment of SEZs on war footing

Lifestyle

No ‘Joker’: ‘Step street’ becomes selfie hot spot

Pakistan

Govt committed to resolve complaints of masses at their doorsteps: Azam Swati

Pakistan

Kite string slits man’s throat in Karachi


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close