ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur said Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and we will fight to the last drop of blood for Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.

Eulogizing the sacrifices of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination, the Minister said India is an occupying force and wants to change the demographic composition of the held territory. He said the Pakistani nation stood by their Kashmiri brethren in the past and will do so in the future as well in their quest for freedom from illegal Indian rule.

Ali Amin Gandapur also said that besides highlighting the issue at all international forums, friendly nations will be taken into confidence and their help will be sought to force India to stop its oppression on innocent Kashmiris.

“The government is working over many options to apprise the world about the recent situation emerged in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).” he said while talking to ARY News.

He further added that: “Prime Minister Imran Khan had clearly stated that Pakistan would use all options and fight till the last drop of blood for Kashmir”.

Ali Amin Gandapur said Pakistan Armed forces had also sent a message that any misadventure by India would have repercussions.

Commenting over the foreign policy, the minister said the foreign policy of the present government was much better than that of previous governments.

It must be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of theNational Security Committee (NSC) on Wednesday.

Sources said that Pakistan’s top civil and military leadership will meet in Islamabad for the second time in a week to discuss the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir. Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the NSC meeting.

The meeting will be briefed about the measures taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led the government to deal with the Indian move about revoking Kashmir’s special status.

