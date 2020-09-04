12 wind power projects to be functional by year-end: Sindh minister

KARACHI: Sindh energy minister Imtiaz Shaikh on Friday claimed that at least 12 wind projects of 600 megawatts will become fully operational and functional by December 2020, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Imtiaz Shaikh said that swift development is in progress for 12 power projects across the wind-corridors of Jhimpir and Jamshoro. He said the eco-friendly projects will be furnished by December 2020.

He said that each project will have the capacity to produce 50 megawatts of ecofriendly and cheap energy from the natural wind corridors, consuming no fuel whatsoever.

Shaikh said that Sindh has the potential to resolve the energy crisis of Pakistan. He added that in pursuance of the vision of Bilawal Bhutto and leadership of Chief Minister Sindh, speedy work on all the development projects is underway.

He said that power projects fueled by the coal in Thar were successfully materialized in the leadership of CM Sindh and added that many more such power projects are in the pipeline.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier this year European Union (EU) Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara met with the CM Sindh and expressed the bloc’s desire for improving cooperation with the province in the renewable energy sector, ARY NEWS reported.

During the meeting, the chief minister said that the province was carrying out canal lining aimed at providing water at the tail end of the agriculture land. “Better use of agricultural water would improve the rural economy,” he said adding that the province was committed to eliminating poverty from the rural areas.

