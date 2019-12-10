There’s no need to give up on all style when the temperature drops. In winters, stylish outerwear that can keep you warm, strategic layering, and a few accessories worth the investment are all you need.

It may still be hard to put together a winter look that’s easy, stylish, and also warm for some of you. Take some winter style inspiration from our local stars.

Puffer Jacket

Not only do puffer jackets look awesome, but it allows you to enjoy outdoors as well. Investing in one that can really withstand the rain, wind, and cold is all you need to beat the cold weather in style this season.

Boots

While footwear trends come and go, boots are here to stay to help you with snowy walks or festive soirees. From combat boots to knee-high boots, this is a must-have winter accessory that can also oomph up your outfit.

Mufflers, Scarves and Beanies

A sleek and trendy scarf or muffler or beanie is just the right accessory to protect you in this extreme season. It also adds a touch of colour to a dark outfit to break the monotony. Don’t forget to stock up on some.

Neon sweaters

Let neon knits light the dark days and add an element of surprise to your attire. The key to pulling off neons is to wear them with confidence and not be afraid to shine.

Leather Jackets

If you want to stay comfortable in style this winter, you should invest in a leather jacket. It’s the perfect all-around choice of outerwear. Over-sized leather jackets can be even worn over warmer pieces, such as jumpers and long sleeve shirts.

Hoodie

Everyone needs atleast one hoodie in their closet for a casual look. It’s something that you can just quickly throw on when you’re too lazy to dress up and need to run an errand and it will keep you warm and comfortable on a cold night.

Fur coats

And, no one needs to pick between fashion and function when fur coats are here. From faux fur jackets to teddy bear coats, these items are your best bet to stay cozy and yet look trendy in winters.

Hope this helps to find express your style— and staying warm, all winter long.

