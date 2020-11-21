A contestant on the game show Wipeout died on Wednesday after completing an obstacle, reported TMZ.

According to spokespeople from TBS, the WarnerMedia-owned network that airs the series, and production company Endemol Shine North America, the contestant went into cardiac arrest following the obstacle course and passed away.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Although all Wipeout contestants undergo thorough medical examinations before being cleared to participate, sources close to the production revealed that the contestant required medical attention right after completing a course. On-site emergency professionals attended to him after which paramedics were called and the contestant was taken to a local hospital.

No other information about the contestant has been released.

Talking to Variety, a spokesperson from TBS said, “We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family.”

The show faces a planned break in filming over the Thanksgiving holiday now, and will likely resume shooting after that.

