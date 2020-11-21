Web Analytics
Game show contestant dies after completing obstacle

A contestant on the game show Wipeout died on Wednesday after completing an obstacle, reported TMZ. 

According to spokespeople from TBS, the WarnerMedia-owned network that airs the series, and production company Endemol Shine North America, the contestant went into cardiac arrest following the obstacle course and passed away.

Although all Wipeout contestants undergo thorough medical examinations before being cleared to participate, sources close to the production revealed that the contestant required medical attention right after completing a course. On-site emergency professionals attended to him after which paramedics were called and the contestant was taken to a local hospital.

No other information about the contestant has been released.

Talking to Variety, a spokesperson from TBS said, “We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family.”

The show faces a planned break in filming over the Thanksgiving holiday now, and will likely resume shooting after that.

