Man hospitalized after wireless earphone exploded in his ears   

In a tragic incident, a US citizen was hospitalized after his brand new wireless earphone exploded in his ears when he was talking to someone on the telephone.

According to the foreign media reports, Josiah Johnson, 21, sustained burn wounds after his wireless earbuds blew up inside his ears and subsequently his ears started bleeding.

He was rushed to the hospital where doctors told him that his ear’s skin was badly burnt. The health professions told Johnson’s family that the explosion has affected his hearing.

Talking to journalist, Johnson said that he had parched the earphone for $180 from a store of a renowned brand.

While the earphone manufacturing company launched investigations into the incident and announced to bear all the medical expenses of the man.

Comments

comments