‘The Witcher’ season two halts production

The Witcher has run into a problem thanks to the coronavirus pandemic once again.

According to Deadline, four members of the production team have tested positive for the virus, halting production on the second season of the Netflix show for the second time in recent months. Earlier, Game of Thrones alum Kristofer Hivju had tested positive, putting the filming on hold.

Netflix says it will resume shooting for the show at London’s Arborfield Studios when the danger has subsided. It is unclear how long the break will last or what effect it will have on the overall timeline, for now.

Interestingly, the production team had just shifted south from Yorkshire a week ago after the UK announced a second lockdown. Series star Henry Cavill, who portrays Gerald of Rivia on the popular show, took to Instagram to make the announcement of the move.

“England returns to lockdown on Thursday so it is time for me to depart Yorkshire and The extraordinary North, and head back down South to continue shooting in the studio,” Cavill wrote, sharing a picture of himself with his face covered with a face mask.

As of right now, season two is slated for a 2021 release, however, additional delays may push the original release date further.

