Witness in corruption case against Dr. Asim, fails to appear in court

KARACHI: An accountability court today, resumed the hearing of the case filed against Dr. Asim and others over an alleged corruption worth Rs 462 billion, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Prime witness, Shakeel Ahmed did not appear in the court of law for the pre-scheduled hearing.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor pursuing the case apprised the court that the witness Shakeel Ahmed’s sister’s unfortunate demise was the reason for him not being able to appear for today’s hearing.

The court postponed the proceedings till August 24 due to the witness’s absence.

The court also ordered the witness to be produced in the next proceedings of the corruption case.

A Sindh High Court (SHC) bench on March 12 heard a petition filed against the 90 days’ detention of former petroleum minister Dr. Asim Hussain in 2015 by the Pakistan Rangers.

The bench in the hearing today summoned the I.G. Sindh Police in his personal capacity and sought explanation over failing to submit reply in the case.

The bench was hearing the petition filed by Dr. Zareen, wife of Dr. Asim Hussain.

Comments

comments