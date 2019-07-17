SI Basheer Ahmed records his statement in Qandeel Baloch murder case

MULTAN: A witness in Qandeel Baloch murder case, Sub-Inspector (SI) Basheer Ahmed on Wednesday recorded his statement before the court.

The hearing of the case was conducted in the court of Additional District and Session Judge.

Accused, Waseem, Mufti Abdul Qavi, Zafar, Basit and Haq Nawaz appeared before the court in today’s hearing.

The court after recording the statement of SI Basheer Ahmed, adjourned the hearing of the case till July 24, to record the statements of more witnesses in the case.

On July 15, 2016, model Qandeel Baloch was murdered by her brother Waseem in Multan. The suspect stated he killed his sister as she “brought disgrace on the family”.

Lately, a court in Multan rejected a plea of the accused seeking release on bail on the basis of his settlement with the complainant.

The deceased’s father, who is the complainant in the case, filed an affidavit in the court, informing it that he has pardoned the accused and that he will have no objection to his son’s release on bail.

On May 4, the court framed charges against cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi and four other suspects in the Qandeel Baloch murder case.

