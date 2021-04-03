Witness identifies Uzair Baloch, others in police attack case

KARACHI: A witness identified Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch and other accused in court during hearing of a case pertaining to attack on police, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A prosecution witness, Javed, identifying accused, said that these accused were involved in rioting incident in Baghdadi police jurisdiction. “When police reached to the spot they attacked the police party,” the witness stated.

“Uzair Baloch, Shahid Baloch alias MCB, Zakir Dada and Amin Buledi are present in the courtroom,” prosecution witness said.

The court recorded the statement of the witness and adjourned further hearing of the case until April 13.

The court has summoned more witnesses of the case in the next hearing, prosecutor said.

In another case a witness failed to appear before the court in Kalri police station’s case, prosecutor further said.

In a recent hearing a prosecution witness had identified Uzair Baloch in Baghdadi police station attack case.

During the hearing, prosecution witness DSP Ali Raza identified Baloch and told the court that the accused and his accomplices had attacked the police station using rifles, grenades and other weapons.

The accused managed to flee from the scene after the police retaliation.

Uzair Baloch, a key character of Lyari gang war, facing dozens of cases of heinous crimes including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, extortion and other cases in the city. He has been acquitted in several cases till now mostly due to lack of evidence and the prosecution’s inability to substantially prove charges against him.

