Witnesses identify Uzair Baloch in police station attack case

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) resumed on Monday hearing the Chakiwara police station attack case against Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch.

Two witnesses picked out Uzair, who appeared before the court as it resumed hearing. The court recorded statements of the witnesses and adjourned further hearing of the case.

Two policemen Muhammad Asif and Nisar were killed in a rocket launcher attack on the Chakiwara police station.

On April 3, a witness had identified Baloch and other accused in court during hearing of a case pertaining to attack on police.

Witness, Javed, identifying accused, said that these accused were involved in rioting incident in Baghdadi police jurisdiction. “When police reached to the spot they attacked the police party,” the witness stated.

“Uzair Baloch, Shahid Baloch alias MCB, Zakir Dada and Amin Buledi are present in the courtroom,” prosecution witness said. The court recorded the statement of the witness and adjourned further hearing of the case until April 13.

