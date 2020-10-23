WATCH: Woman caught on camera trying to abduct two boys

A woman was caught on camera trying to abduct two children from separate locations within a short span of time in the United States as police authorities have sought public help to identify her.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) shared the CCTV footage of both the incident, which were foiled by timely interventions from family members and a passer-by.

The police while narrating the first episode of attempted kidnapping said that on October 18 around 6:00 pm, the victim went to a local restaurant on the 100 block of West Manchester Avenue.

“The suspected abductor walked up to the victim as she was walking to her car and demanded that she hand over her one-year-old brother and later tried to grab the child claiming that it was hers.”

The girl was able to escape continuous attempts from the alleged abductor to grab the child after a man intervened to assist her.

The police narrated that the suspect then moved to the 8000 block of South Main Street and entered a gated apartment courtyard. Several children were playing in the courtyard and the suspect grabbed a 5-year-old child and tried to leave the area with him.

That attempted kidnapping was also thwarted when the boy’s family members stopped her, according to LAPD officials.

The suspect has been described as a woman between 20 to 35-years-old, standing approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing around 135 pounds with short-cropped brown hair. She was wearing a white shirt, light green shorts, and dark slippers.

