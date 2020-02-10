Woman allegedly gang raped in Sukkur’s Pano Aqil, two arrested

SUKKUR: A woman was allegedly gang raped in Sukkur’s Pano Aqil tehsil, local police said on Monday.

They said the incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Mubarakpur police station, where a woman accused five men of sexually assaulting her.

The police said two of the five accused have been arrested while the rest are still at large.

They said further action would be taken after receipt of her medical report.

A day earlier, a man was arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually abuse a four-year-old girl in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area.

According to police, local residents thwarted the sexual assault bid in Kausar Niazi Colony.

The police said the girl has been shifted to hospital for medical examination.

The SSP Central said a first information report (FIR) of the incident was registered with the Haideri police station and statements of eyewitnesses recorded.

