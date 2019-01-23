Woman among three injured in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

RAWALPINDI: At least three civilians, including a woman have been injured in Jandrot Sector due to unprovoked firing by the Indian troops across the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday, said Inter-Services Public Relations.

According to the military’s media wing, Indian troops initiated unprovoked fire targeting civil population in Jandrot Sector along Line of Control (LOC) which resulted in injuries to a woman among three people.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively targeting Indian posts which initiated indiscriminate cease fire violation, reads the statement.

Earlier, a citizen got injured as Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Khuiratta sector along Line of Control (LoC), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on January 17.

Read More: Pakistan lodges protest with India over ceasefire violations along LoC

As per press release issued by the Army’s military wing, the Indian forces had targeted civil population which resulted in injuries to a resident of Tain village, identified as, Muhammad Mushtaq.

The injured was shifted to a nearby medical facility, while Pakistan Army gave befitting response to the Indian aggression.

Comments

comments