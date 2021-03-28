Woman arrested for staging abduction of son in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a woman and her brother-in-law over allegedly staging a fake kidnapping for ransom bid of the former’s son in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the woman along with her brother-in-law abducted her 10-year-old son, Ahmed Ali, and demanded ransom from her husband.

“We have arrested Humera and her brother-in-law Hashim in a joint raid carried out by AVCC and West police,” they said adding the money received as ransom and mobile phones were also recovered from their possession.

The police have registered a case against the suspects on a complaint from the child’s father and handed it to the AVCC for a further probe into the matter.

The woman on the other hand had claimed that her husband was not returning money to her which he acquired after depositing her jewelry in exchange for money. “This led us to hatch a ransom bid,” she said.

The police have handed over the child to his father.

Read More: Membership of female lawyer terminated over faking abduction

This is not the first time that a crime of such nature has been reported in the country as recently, a woman staged her son’s abduction to implicate her rivals in a fake case in Pakpattan’s Arifwala tehsil.

They said the woman hid her eight-year-old son and reported him missing. The minor was later recovered from her brother’s residence, they added.

During the investigation, the police said, she confessed to having staged this entire episode to get a fake case lodged against her rivals. A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the woman, her husband and brother.

