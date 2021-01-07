Woman among three arrested in Bahawalpur gang-rape case

BAHAWALPUR: Police here on Thursday claimed to have arrested a woman among three suspects in a gang-rape case in Bahawalpur, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Bahawalpur, SSP investigation said that the police have arrested Najma, the key suspect, and two other people involved in the case. He maintained the police were conducting raids in different areas to apprehend their accomplices.

The police officer said that at least six people had subjected a girl to gang-rape in front of her family members last week. He maintained the suspects also severely tortured her brother who was currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Earlier on January 4, in yet another incident of sexual assault in the country, a teenage girl had been gang-raped by six men in Punjab’s Hasilpur Tehsil of Bahawalpur District.

According to police, the unidentified men had entered the house forcibly, held family members of the house hostage at gunpoint, and gang-raped the girl.

The police had registered a case against criminals on behalf of the girl’s brother and conducting raids for the arrest of culprits.

