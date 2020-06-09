Woman calls her son ‘ devil’, beats him mercilessly

In an unfortunate turn of events, a mother was put behind bars after authorities say she beat her two-year-old son in the head with a brick and choked him.

The incident occurred in Walker County, a county in United States (US) state of Texas. The entire horrific episode was narrated by the sheriff’s office in a Facebook post.

It read that they received information concerning the assault of a small child in the Goodsprings area.

It was discovered that the child’s mother, 33-year-old Melody Mika Smith, allegedly assaulted him with a brick and attempted to choke him. The child sustained multiple injuries as a result of the assault.

He was rushed to the hospital by family members and was then airlifted to a Birmingham Hospital. He is said to be in stable condition.

The mother was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse. She was held on a $250,000 cash bond.

The child has been placed in the custody of a family member, and DHR has opened an investigation to protect the child’s best interest going forward.

Melody Smith said during the probe that the devil made her do it, and that her two-year-old son was the devil, said the Walker County Sheriff’s Investigator Carl Carpenter.

