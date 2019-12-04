Woman arrested over terrorism charges in Peshawar, explosives recovered

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police officials have arrested a suspected woman terrorist possessing a huge quantity of explosive material during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Peshawar, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Superintendent Police (SP) City Muhammad Shoaib told media an Afghan woman was arrested from Haji Camp Adda of the KP’s capital. He said that the woman was transporting explosive material to Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab.

The police officer claimed that his department has caught a member of a terrorist network during the IBO. He revealed that the terrorists have planned to target Peshawar as well by using the explosives but the ammunition was being transported to Lahore after the failure of their previous plan.

Police officials have handed over the suspected woman to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for further investigation. Shoaib claimed that the terrorist group belongs to Afghanistan, whereas, forensic teams are investigating to find more evidences.

The SP City said that the terrorists have to use the huge quantity of explosive material for carrying out the attack through the remote-controlled device.

Earlier in June, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had rounded up an alleged terrorist affiliated with the proscribed organisation. The arrested terrorist identified as Sajid was arrested from the general bus stand.

The accused was wanted to police in a case related to attacks on a police party in 2008. Rs 0.5 million head money was also placed on his arrest.

