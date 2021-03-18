Maskless woman who assaulted, coughed at Uber driver is now arrested

The Uber passenger who not only did not wear her mask but also lambasted her driver and coughed on him has been booked and charged in connection to the alleged assault that went viral.

The 24-year-old woman Arna Kimiai was booked into the San Francisco County Jail earlier this week on an arrest warrant for robbery, assault and battery, conspiracy and violation of health and safety code after the altercation with driver Subhakar Khadka.

She was ultimately charged with felony, attempted robbery, and assault on a hired transportation driver, along with misdemeanor, battery on a transportation driver and violation of COVID-19 health order.

Kimiai had expressed interest in turning herself in just hours after fellow passenger 24-year-old Malaysia King was apprehended in Las Vegas in connection to the wild altercation.

Robbery and conspiracy charges against Kimiai were ultimately dropped, prosecutors told local media.

Local outlets report that Kimiai has since posted bail and has been released, pending her upcoming court date.

Kimlai first received national attention after the viral video showed her cough on Khadka while transporting her and two friends through San Francisco’s Bayview District last week.

The three women can be seen sitting in the back seat of Khadka’s car – with Kimiai not wearing a mask.

When Khadka asked her to cover her face, she coughed in his direction and the three friends could be heard saying swear words for the masks.

As the women continued to shout at Khadka, Kimiai then tried to grab his cellphone before ripping off his face mask.

