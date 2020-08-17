Woman axed to death for not serving tea in Punjab

LAHORE: In a gruesome murder, a man axed his sister to death on Tuesday reportedly for not serving him tea in Punjab’s Pakpattan area, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident took place when Sumaira, 25, forgot to serve her broth tea in breakfast while performing household chores.

Following a verbal brawl, her brother lost temper and attacked her with an ax. She sustained multiple ax wounds which proved fatal. After killing her sister, the man managed to escape from the scene.

On being informed of the incident, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police have lodged a case and launched investigations into the brutal murder.

Earlier on May 8, a man had reportedly killed his wife after she failed ‘to serve a hot meal’ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shalkanabad area in Upper Kohistan

Police had said that the woman was killed by her spouse for not serving a hot meal during Shri. An FIR had been registered on the complaint of the deceased’s father.

A police officer had said, “Her father was performing ablution just after sehri when he heard a gunshot from the couple’s room. When he went to investigate, he found his daughter lying in a pool of blood.”

Comments

comments