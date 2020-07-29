99-year-old woman becomes world’s oldest pilot, flight instructor

A 99-year-old woman became the world’s oldest pilot and flight instructor after she flew a plane and gave a flight lesson in the air in California.

According to the details, Robina Asti, 99, broke two Guinness World Records when she gave her final flight lesson on July 26 at NextGen Flight Academy at Riverside Municipal Airport in California.

She said,” I love getting people to experience what it’s like to lift off this Earth. It is so good.”

Robina Asti said that she wanted to show that senior citizens are still capable of making valuable contributions, United Press International reported۔

She broke the world’s record of an Iowa man who had flown a plane at the age of 98.

