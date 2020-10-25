Woman beggar who owned properties, millions in banks arrested

A 57-year-old woman beggar, who pretended that she had an amputated leg, has been arrested after it was found she owns buildings and millions in banks.

The arrest was made by the Egyptian authorities after they claimed that the woman beggar, identified by her first name as Nafisa, owns five buildings and nearly 3 million Egyptian pounds (US$191,164) in bank accounts.

According to local media, the woman had feigned a leg amputation and used a wheelchair while begging in several provinces of the country.

The investigators later revealed that she had been seen begging claiming physical paralysis while sitting in the wheelchair. She was later seen walking on foot after finishing her rounds, according to eyewitnesses.

It was found during a probe that she does not suffer from any disease and owns five residential buildings in the governorates of Gharbia and Qaliubia and nearly 3 million Egyptian pounds in two banks, the Gulf News report said.

The authorities have begun a probe into the matter.

