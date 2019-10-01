Woman forced to give birth on hospital floor in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: A woman was forced to give birth to her baby on a government hospital’s floor owing to alleged negligence of its staffers in Shikarpur district of Sindh, reported ARY News.

According to official sources, the pregnant woman was brought to the Civil Hospital, Shikarpur early on Tuesday for delivery.

A lady doctor at the medical facility advised her to get her medical tests, including an ultrasound scan, conducted.

The woman ran from pillar to post for the purpose for about three hours but to no avail.

She delivered her baby in the hospital corridor outside its lab. Even then, the hospital staff didn’t come to her rescue as her family members were seen tending to her.

The hospital administration didn’t even provide an ambulance to transport her to her house.

Taking notice of the incident, the Director-General Health directed the district health authorities to investigate the matter and submit a report within 24 hours.

“A video viral on social media in which a pregnant lady gave birth to a child inside the hospital corridor as she was advised for lab investigations by lady doctor and during the time investigation the baby was born in the corridor of the RBUT Hospital,” read a letter written to the Director Health Services Sukkur Division to this effect.

