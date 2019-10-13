Woman gives birth to quadruplets, poor father seeks govt help

SAHIWAL: A woman gave birth to quadruplets (four babies) in Sahiwal on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the woman, a resident of Sahiwal’s suburban area of Chak 91/6 R, gave birth to the four babies (three males and one female). The family was elated at the birth of the quadruplets.

Their father Muhammad Javed, a labourer by profession, appealed to the Punjab government to provide financial assistance to help him sustain and bring up the newborns.

“I am a poor man and the upbringing of four infants at the same time is quite difficult for a man like me,” he said.

Earlier, on Sept 4, a woman in Sargodha had given birth to sextuplets.

The woman, named as Ghazala, gave birth to six babies, including four boys and two girls at a private hospital.

These babies were the first for the ‘lucky’ woman after seven years of marriage, according to the hospital administration,

