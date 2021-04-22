VIDEO: Woman bites ride-hailing service driver’s neck ‘like pitbull’

FLORIDA: In a bizarre incident, a woman chocked an online-ride-hailing service driver from behind and bit into his neck “like a pitbull” in an unprovoked attack in Florida.

According to the details, the incident took place on 17th of April in Tampa area of Florida. Michele Stilwell, a nurse by profession, slept most of the way while online-ride-hailing service driver Michael Hassey Jr., 22, drove her home from the Cask Social Kitchen in Tampa.

The driver said, around a few blocks before he arrived at Stilwell’s home, she “sprouted up” and attacked him.

“She started screaming curse words at me and slapped me in the face.”

In a video, Stilwell, 55, can be seen choking and biting Hassey, while screaming “Daughter!”

Hassey managed to stop his vehicle after Stilwell reportedly slapped his phone out of hand, News Channel 8 reported.

Numerous witnesses rushed over to help after spotting Stilwell attacking Hassey. They pulled the suspect off of the driver and called 911.

Authorities arrived at the scene shortly after and noted that the suspect was likely intoxicated.

Stilwell was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and tampering with a witness. She was released on a $15,000 bond on Sunday.

