Dubai: A woman bit the arm of a policeman as he tried to arrest her son, a case pertaining to the matter was heard in the court on Tuesday.

Police from Al Rashidiya were dispatched to a house in Al Warqa in September of last year after a dispute was reported between a 22-year-old Emirati man and his brother-in-law.

The brother-in-law had been assaulted by the defendant, said a police officer.

The defendant was found outside smoking and was asked to step inside the police car when he started resisting, the officer added.

“The defendant cursed the officers when they tried to handcuff him and asked his family members to help.”

“His mother tried to stop us from arresting her son and held my hand before biting my left arm,” said the officer.

Both the man and his 45-year-old mother were eventually arrested and taken to the police station.

Medical reports showed that the woman’s son was under the influence of drugs when arrested.

Reasons behind the initial altercation between the accused and his brother-in-law were not disclosed.

The mother and her son were charged for resisting arrest and assaulting officers.

The trial has been adjourned until March 1 to prepare the defence.

