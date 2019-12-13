WATCH: 60-year-old woman catches 20kg ‘child’ python  

A video of a 60-year-old woman showing her expertise to catch a 20-kilogram python went viral and netizens were all praise for her over gentle treatment of the serpent during the entire exercise.

The woman could be heard in the video constantly calming the python repeating the word ‘Bachha’ [child].

The video was recorded in Kochi area of India’s Kerala state, where a woman wildlife rescuer, Vidya Raju could be seen capturing a snake in the lawn of a residential complex.

She can be seen holding the reptile by its tail with bare hands along with another lady, her husband and his friend.

The woman could be heard giving directions to the entire rescue team during the reptile-catching process.

She could be seen instructing how to stuff the python in a drawstring bag, restricting its movement so that it does not coil around them.

A day earlier on December 12, a two-headed snake was found in India but was let go by locals declaring it as mythical.

According to reports in Indian media, the wildlife officials said a two-headed snake was discovered in a village, but locals refused to turn the serpent over because they believe it has mythological meaning.

Forest Department officials said the two-headed monocled cobra, a venomous species, was discovered in Midnapore City, Bengal.

Kaustav Chakraborty, a Forest Department herpetologist, said villagers refused to turn the cobra over to the department because they believe the two-headed creature holds mythological significance.

