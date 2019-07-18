Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Woman climbs on luggage belt thinking it would lead her to plane, video goes viral

ISTANBUL: A woman, reportedly a first-time flyer, climbed onto a luggage conveyor at an airport check-in which she apparently thought would lead her to her plane.

CCTV footage showing the woman stepping onto the luggage belt instead of heading towards the terminal has gone viral.

It shows the woman checking in her luggage at the counter. Then, instead of heading towards the terminal, she stepped on the belt and ended up falling on to her backside before being swept away.

The video shows airline employees rushing to help her up.

Here is the CCTV footage:

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Man bites snake in India; both die

Offbeat

Little boy thinks he’s ‘the reincarnation of Princess Diana’

Pakistan

Lahore Fort’s entrance gate collapses after heavy rain

International

Italy seizes missile from far-right extremists


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close