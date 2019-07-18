Woman climbs on luggage belt thinking it would lead her to plane, video goes viral

ISTANBUL: A woman, reportedly a first-time flyer, climbed onto a luggage conveyor at an airport check-in which she apparently thought would lead her to her plane.

CCTV footage showing the woman stepping onto the luggage belt instead of heading towards the terminal has gone viral.

It shows the woman checking in her luggage at the counter. Then, instead of heading towards the terminal, she stepped on the belt and ended up falling on to her backside before being swept away.

The video shows airline employees rushing to help her up.

Here is the CCTV footage:

Just when I think I’ve seen all the various symptoms of ‘Airport Brain’ some passengers seem to suffer from when flying…this was at New Istanbul Airport…pic.twitter.com/dzwDiOj4yf — Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) July 12, 2019

