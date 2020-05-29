Woman commits suicide after husband refuses to buy her smartphone

Apparently upset with her husband for denying her a smartphone, a 29-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by setting herself on fire in New Delhi, India.

Police said that the young woman, Jyoti, suffered burns on 90 per cent of her body after she made a self-immolation attempt for a smartphone.

The police officials said that soon after receiving the information, they rushed to the area and shifted the woman to the hospital where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

The woman wanted to buy a smartphone for online classes being conducted by the school of her children amid coronavirus pandemic, the officials added.

In his statement, Jyoti’s husband said that they got marriage seven years ago and have two children. He maintained that his wife had been insisting to buy a smartphone for online classes of their children.

The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the incident.

Read More: Girl commits suicide by taking poison for a smartphone

Comments

comments