Woman constable slapped by a lawyer tenders resignation

SHEIKHUPURA: A woman police constable, Faiza Nawaz, who had been slapped in public by a lawyer in Ferozewala, tendered resignation a day after the lawyer was released owing to a minor mistake in the first information report of the incident, ARY News reported.

In a video message, Faiza Nawaz said that she has resigned from police service as she was being mentally tortured by the influential lawyer who had slapped her. She said that the lawyers were indulge in her character assassination.

The woman constable said that she had joined the force to serve the people and get justice for women but she did not see herself getting any justice after being slapped. Faiza said,” “I cannot fight with this mafia,” She alleged that the first information report (FIR) against the lawyer, Mukhtar, was weakened by the people of her own department.

Faiza said, “I can’t face the powerful mafia, I am really really fed up with this unjust and cruel system, so I am resigning from my service.”

Earlier on September 7, a lawyer, namely, Ahmed Mukhtar who had been taken under custody for hitting an on-duty lady police officer walked free of the charges levied against him due to a writing error in the First Information Report (FIR) of the incident.

The lawyer, who had slapped a lady constable in Ferozewala, was released as his name was written as Ahmed Iftikhar instead in the FIR, rather than his real name, Ahmed Mukhtar.

She demanded of the President Arif Alvi and and Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa should take notice of the incident.

