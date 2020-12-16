Woman crushed to death by elevator shaft

In a shocking incident, a woman employee was crushed to death by a freight elevator at a supermarket on Tuesday in New York.

According to the details, the woman, 39, was loading the freight elevator when it developed fault and suddenly moved upward in Midtown Manhattan.

The woman suffered severe head injuries and she succumbed to her injuries on the spot. She was found dead at the bottom of the elevator shaft inside the supermarket.

On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police have launched investigations into the accident.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately released, New York Post reported.

