Woman die, several hurt in rainfall with windstorm in Punjab cities

KARACHI: Rainfall with gusty winds reported in Sahiwal, Sargodha, Jhelum, Pakpattan and other cities of Punjab, ARY News reported on Friday.

Several rooftops of houses collapsed in windstorms in Kabirwala, Dunyapur, Jhang and other areas leaving one woman dead and 11 persons including six children injured in rain-related incidents.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), has predicted rain with thunderstorm in Rawalpindi, Lahore and Peshawar.

Maximum temperature in Karachi will remain between 35–37 º Celsius on Friday (today), while minimum temperature will go down to 29.0 ºC, according to the met office.

Humidity in the port city will remain in morning between 60 – 70 % and 50 – 60 % in the evening, while the wind direction will be Westerly or Southwesterly, weather report said.

According to PMD seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan with its trough extending northeast wards. A westerly wave is present over upper and central parts of the country.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of Pakistan today. However, dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, according to the forecast.

The weather department recorded highest maximum temperatures on Thursday at Dalbandin, Nokkundi and Jaccobabad 44°Celsius, while in Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Dadu 43°C.

