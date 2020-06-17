In a bizarre incident, a 46-year-old woman died after she hit a glass door within a bank premise.

The CCTV footage of the incident, which occurred in the Indian state of Kerala, has gone viral.

It showed the woman, identified as Beena Paul, rushing back to the door of the bank when she mistakenly hit it. The glass door on the impact breaks and as she falls, the shattered glass pieces pierce her abdomen.

The woman could be seen grabbing her abdomen as she tried to get up. The passers-by in the video were also seen lending a helping hand to her with a minute later footage showing that she was shifted to a hospital.

Reports in Indian media said that the woman forgot keys of her two-wheeler inside the bank and was returning back after taking them when the incident occurred.

The woman was shifted to a nearby hospital where she breathed her last. The Kerala Police have initiated a probe into the incident.

The authorities are assessing if the glass used for the door was the specified one and will send the samples for scientific analysis.

The reports said that the woman and her husband run an electrical shop nearby. She was survived by three children.

