Woman dies due to doctors’ ‘negligence’ in Bannu hospital

PESHAWAR: A woman died due to the alleged negligence of doctors and other staff here on Thursday at Women and Children Hospital in Bannu, ARY News reported.

According to the deceased family, the woman allegedly died of wrong treatment at the hospital. The family lodged a protest against the doctors and demanded of the concerned authorities to register a case against the doctors.

Meanwhile, the hospital’s administration said that they have initiated an inquiry into the incident, adding that If anyone was found guilty, strict action would be taken against him.

Earlier on February 2, at least three patients and a donor had died while undergoing liver transplants within a short span of 20 days at a private hospital in Lahore.

According to sources, these patients had been died at the hospital owing to alleged negligence of doctors, untrained staff and mistreatment.

The sources had maintained that the healthcare facility did not have modern equipment and other facilities as per international standards for the liver transplant.

Taking notice of the rising incidents of medical negligence, Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) had stopped the hospital form conduction surgeries immediately.

