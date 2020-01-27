An aged woman died of seizure soon after she apparently won a competition of eating Australia Day pie and lamington-eating in Queensland, turning a joyous moment into a tragedy.

Mobile phone footage from the event shows rows of people seated downing pies and lamingtons as fast as possible. Glasses of water are beside each person to wash down the food.

Crowds of people can be seen around the tables, cheering on the competitors. One woman throws her hands in the air after apparently completing the challenge first.

Witnesses said suddenly a woman chocked after taking last pie as the security guard and manager of the hotel rushed to her aid and started performing CPR while an ambulance was called.



A woman who posted the incident on Facebook said that the victim went into arrest after she “shovelled the lamington into her mouth”.

“The pub was very quick to respond with CPR, and the ambulance rocked up soon, but working on her over half an hour (sic) it didn’t look good.” Paramedics took the woman to Hervey Bay Hospital but she could not be revived and later died.

Police are investigating the death and will prepare a report for the coroner.

