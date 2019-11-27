Woman dies of wrong injection at Lahore hospital

LAHORE: A woman, mother of three, died after she was allegedly administered a wrong injection at a private hospital in Lahore on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Shaukat Ali Raza, the woman’s husband, told the journalists that his wife, Farhat Bibi, was admitted at the private hospital for delivery.

Raza said that after 10 hours of the surgery, his wife told the paramedical staff of the hospital that she was feeling immense pain in her backbone. Upon her complaint, a nurse administered a wrong injection to his wife, he added.

The man alleged that his wife died suddenly after being administered the wrong injection and demanded of the concerned authorities to take action against the hospital administration.

He also registered a case against the hospital administration at the police station.

Earlier on October 21, a 14-year-old girl had lost her life at Civil Hospital Dadu after the administration of the wrong injection by the paramedical staff.

As per details, a 14-year-old girl, resident of village Amir Pir near Dadu city, was admitted to Emergency Ward of the Civil Hospital Dadu due to headache.

According to family sources, the doctor at Civil hospital Dadu had injected the wrong injection to a girl which caused her health to deteriorate and led to her death.

