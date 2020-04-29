Woman digs herself out of grave after being buried alive

A woman was lucky enough to avoid an imminent death after she was badly tortured and buried alive in a grave by her neighbourers.

However, Nina Rudchenko, 57, dug herself out of a grave and fell unconscious after returning to her home.

The incident occurred in in Maryanske, Ukraine, where two brothers, aged 27 and 30, living in Nina Rudchenko’s neighbor barged into her house, when she was home alone.

They attacked the helpless woman without any reason and tortured her for around two hours with a baseball bat and punching in her face.

At night, the thugs dragged her body to the local cemetery and started pouring water on her face. When she regained consciousness, they forced her to dig a grave then ordered her to lie in it.

Recalling the horrific events, Ms Rudchenko said to local media: ‘I lay in the grave face down and they began to bury me.

‘I covered my face with hands trying to reserve some air. They were laughing and talking about plans to kill all my family.

She then crawled home before losing consciousness. The following morning, Ms Rudchenko was found lying on the floor in her house by her sister Ludmila Gura.

Read More: Murdered woman finally buried after over 100 years

Mrs Gura said: ‘Nina’s face was covered with bruises and blood. It was black and swollen. I barely could recognise her.’

She was rushed to a hospital where she was diagnosed with brain concussion, [and a] broken jaw and nose.

The police have interrogated the two brothers over the incident and launched a criminal case for attempted murder against them.

Comments

comments