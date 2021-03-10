Woman discovers she’s a year older in Greece, TikTok video goes viral

In a bizarre discovery, a woman was left surprised when she came to know that she was one year older in Greece than she was in the United Kingdom (UK).

Sharing the discovery in a TikTok video, Suzie said, ‘Hi, I’m Suzie, I’m a Brit living in Greece and today I learned that I’m a year older in Greece than I am in the UK.’

“When babies are born in Greece, they are classed immediately as being one year old. So, what we would normally class as being your first birthday is actually – like – you become two here. So, I’m a year older,” she added.

However, netizens told her that not everyone in Greece does this. One user wrote, “Only a few people [in Greece] count birthdays that way, and we make fun of them. You are the same age, don’t worry.”

Another user said, “Ah, that happens in Korea too. I’m 17 in the UK but in Korea I am 19.”

