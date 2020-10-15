A woman in Hyderabad, India, escaped from the near-death experience wherein the collapse of a dilapidated building coincided with her walking past it.

The video has emerged from Hyderabad where a woman narrowly escaped a building collapse on a bustling street in the city. The event reportedly took place at 5:30 in the evening on Wednesday.

A burqa-clad woman, walking on the street, had just reached the building when it collapsed. The sudden crash, however, resulted in her moving to the side following her instinct.

Fortunately, the woman left the calamity unhurt. There, according to the reports, was a man who came from the opposite side and was in proximity to the rundown building but he, too, escaped as it fell without any injuries at all.

The footage made rounds on the internet and was shared on a YouTube page as well.

Following the collapse, the city management cleared the wreckage and completely demolished the structure for good. “The building has been vacant for two and half years now,” the local police officer Ravi Kumar told media, adding, “the woman seen in the CCTV footage escaped unhurt.”

According to the reports, the city has been receiving incessant rains and the downpour has had an adverse impact on its livelihood. This is not the only incident of this kind causing structural damage.

