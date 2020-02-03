WATCH: Woman dragged for refusing face mask in coronavirus-hit-China

A woman was dragged out of a supermarket in China after she refused to cover her face with a mask, a practice aimed at tackling coronavirus transmission that has already claimed over 350 lives in the world’ most populous country.

The incident was captured on camera showing a woman identified only by her surname Qiu, resisting two uniformed officers as they haul her down the aisle of Space supermarket in Shenzen, in south China’s Guangdong province.

The action was taken after the woman refused to obey a temporary law enforced in the area, making it a punishable offence to be in a public space without a surgical mask.

According to supermarket staff, Qiu was confronted by a number of other shoppers who asked her to wear a face mask or leave.

A verbal argument broke out, during which Qiu is said to have spat at other shoppers as well as arriving police.

The video apparently shows two police officers dragging a woman shopper from a supermarket as a third official takes possession of a trolley filled with market items.

They were seen bringing her out of the market with her hands held at the back. As soon as the officers try to tie her hands, she started kicking them.

The masked officers tried to knock her down and succeeded in their attempts as the lady could be seen kicking the cops at their legs.

It is pertinent to mention here that official guidance from the World Health Organisation and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention makes no mention of wearing a face mask as a preventative measure against the virus – but their websites do not specifically advise against them.

