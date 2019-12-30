Woman engrossed with mobile phone falls from 100 feet cliff

A woman was airlifted to safety early in the morning after she tumbled 100 feet off a cliff in Palos Verdes.

The woman got distracted by her mobile phone and was rescued by a helicopter after being stuck for 13 hours at the bottom of a 100 feet cliff in California.

At around 8 a.m officials received a call about a female hiker at the bottom of a ravine, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The woman, whose identity has not been revealed to the public, was discovered by fellow hikers who heard her screams for help.

Once they located the woman, they realized they were unable to reach her and dialed 911.

Emergency responders with LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau responded and performed the search and rescue.

The woman was airlifted and taken to a nearby trauma center, according to a tweet posted by officials.

VIDEO: Palos Verdes, fall from 100’ cliff. #LASD Air Rescue 5 on scene working with @LACoFDPIO ground crews inserting LASD SEB Tactical Medics to conduct a hoist rescue. Patient was treated and airlifted to trauma center. @lacfd pic.twitter.com/EobIvem3YR — SEB (@SEBLASD) December 27, 2019

