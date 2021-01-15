VIDEO: Woman falls into river while talking selfie

A woman reportedly died after she fell into a river while apparently taking selfies near a popular waterfall in India.

The video shows a woman named Nirupama Prajapati, happily taking photos by the river in Kanakunda in Oshida district of western India.

Warning: The video contains images that could be disturbing to some viewers

According to media reports, the incident took place on January 3 near Kanakund, a popular picnic spot in the Sundargarh district of Odisha, India. Nirpama had gone there for picnic with her friends. She was taking selfies on the riverine rocks when she slipped and fell into the river.

Bystanders were unable to step in and grab her before disappeared as the incident happened so quickly.

Read More: Youngster falls from 200-ft high Lahore Fort wall while taking selfie

Soon after the incident, the fire department reached the site and searched the river for 22 hours after which her body was recovered in a stone cavity in deep water 400 meters away from the spot.

It is pertinent to mention here that several people have died while taking selfies at dangerous spots across the world.

Comments

comments