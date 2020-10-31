A woman was terrified after she found several creepy Annabelle-like dolls inside a hidden room of her new house.

According to the details, the woman who shifted into her new home was busy in cleaning when she found a hidden room in it. The woman left horrified after she found creepy dolls inside the room.

In a video that went viral on TikTok, the woman said, “We bought this house a few months ago and we have been slowly cleaning out different cabinets and closets.”

“I was working on this one and as you can see, the old lady that lived here saved everything.”

She said, “But I noticed that this moved and looking into it, I can see there’s a space back here. So my kids said I should tape it while moving it and see what’s back there.”

The first thing she spotted in the secret room was a creepy-looking doll, Times Now News reported

A few days later, she posted another video when she explored the eerie room. Looking around the room, she said, “There’s no one home right now so I don’t think this is such a good idea but I am dying to see what is back here.”

She found china dishes, old clothes, more dolls and coins. The woman posted another video recently after she decided to clear some of the contents of the room. “I think the secret room should have stayed hidden,” she added.

