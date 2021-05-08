VIDEO: Woman finds dead ‘chick’ inside fried egg

In a shocking incident, a woman found a dead baby chicken inside her fried egg.

A stomach-churning TikTok video shows a small visible embryo growing on the side of a cracked yolk in a frying pan.

The video shows the strange-looking egg as the woman said, “I cracked an egg.” The camera then zooms in to give a closer look at the cracked egg. “what the farq is this,” she says as she notices the embryo growing on top. She goes on to say, “I am now officially put off eggs.”

The video then shows her burying the deceased “baby chick” in what looks like a back garden. She zooms in on the embryo filled with egg now placed in the dirt, Times Now News reported.

The text on the video reads, “that’s a chick”.

The video which has gone viral has been viewed over 2.8 million times. It has racked up 1 lakh likes and has more than 6,900 comments.

One user joked, “You got a chicken nugget and egg all in one. Be grateful.” Another wrote, “This is my worst fear when cooking eggs.”

