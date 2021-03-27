Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Woman finds her doppelganger on TikTok, video goes viral  

In a surprising incident, a woman discovered her exact doppelganger on video-sharing social networking service, TikTok.

In a TikTok video, theatre director Randi Alexis Hickey explained how her friend sent a video of a girl who, according to her, looked exactly like her.

 

Sharing a side-by-side video of herself and her unnamed doppelganger, Hickey said that she was baffled by how there could be someone else who looked exactly like her.

The similarities between them are truly uncanny, from their facial features to their hair coloring. The only difference was that the doppelganger had a nose piercing and the original person did not.

According to UNILAD, she was so baffled by the fact that they sounded the same as well.

The video went viral as soon as it was shared on social media.

Comments

comments

You might also like
ScienceTechnology

Youth earns $50,000 a month by playing video games in storeroom

Offbeat

Traffic blocked for hours after boat falls onto busy highway

Must Read

Whole roller-coaster in your backyard? Teen realizes his dream

Offbeat

Man born with ‘upside-down head’ defies doctors’ predictions

[X] Close