Woman finds her doppelganger on TikTok, video goes viral  

In a surprising incident, a woman discovered her exact doppelganger on video-sharing social networking service, TikTok.

In a TikTok video, theatre director Randi Alexis Hickey explained how her friend sent a video of a girl who, according to her, looked exactly like her.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sharing a side-by-side video of herself and her unnamed doppelganger, Hickey said that she was baffled by how there could be someone else who looked exactly like her.

The similarities between them are truly uncanny, from their facial features to their hair coloring. The only difference was that the doppelganger had a nose piercing and the original person did not.

According to UNILAD, she was so baffled by the fact that they sounded the same as well.

The video went viral as soon as it was shared on social media.

Comments

comments