WATCH: Woman finds manhole in room leading to bomb shelter

CALIFORNIA: A woman was left stunned after she found a manhole in her room leading to an eerie bomb shelter and an abandoned food store in California.

Sharing the discovery in a TikTok video, Jennifer Little said that she found the manhole in the room when moved some furniture. In a bid to resolve the mystery, she said that her husband climbed into the hole. There were “huge spiders” inside the manhole, she said, adding that it led to a hidden bomb shelter that even had a bedroom and ventilation.

Jennifer has done a number of Tik Toks sharing her discovery of the shelter and what they find inside, the Mirror reported.

In one, which shows the manhole being opened, she said, “There’s the two bunk beds, there is a urinal if you need it.”

Jennifer later filmed the bomb shelter’s food store

In the further video exploring the shelter, Jennifer says, “This is the dry storage room for the bomb shelter.

“I’m not sure why they built it this way, you’d have to leave the shelter to go into the dry storage room.”

Jennifer original thought the bomb shelter was for World War-II but later learned the house wasn’t built until 1951, so actually it would have been a shelter for nuclear bombs in the Cold War.

“This house has a bomb shelter, pretty normal for back then,” she added.

“People were so afraid of a nuclear bomb happening on the California coast, especially central California because it’s so exposed,” said Jennifer.

