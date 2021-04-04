Woman finds secret door behind wall, TikTok video goes viral

In a bizarre incident, a woman discovered a secret door behind a wall of her beauty salon after having a creepy dream about it.

In a TikTok video, Miranda said that her mother had a weird dream the night before about a “secret door” that was full of “bodies”. She maintained that the creepy dream made her tear down the wall.

She shared the moment her mum made the discovery on TikTok. In the video, her mother can be seen ripping styrofoam off the wall exposing a door that had been concealed behind it.

Miranda said, “So she dreamed there were bodies back here and she dreamed there was a secret door and she found a secret door.”

Bit by bit the woman pulls back the wall, to reveal a large black door, but unfortunately, she’s unable to get through it, Mirror reported.

Frustrated, she slams it with the hammer and says: “I can’t get past that one.”

Since being posted, the video has been liked more than 1.4 million times and has received thousands of comments from people who believe the door was “boarded up for a reason.”

In a follow-up video, she revealed that all they found behind the door was a solid wall.

Comments

comments